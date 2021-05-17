PAKISTANS DAILY COVID-19 CASES SOAR AGAIN

Just a day after relaxation in restrictions, Pakistan's daily coronavirus cases jumped over 3,000 on Monday, signaling another rise in the ongoing third wave of the pandemic.

The South Asian country recorded 3,232 cases over the past 24 hours, compared to 2,379 and 1,531 infections on Sunday and Saturday, respectively.

The government on Sunday allowed the reopening of inter-provincial and inter-city transport, which has remained shut for a week during the Eid holiday -- the Muslim festival that heralds the end of the holy month of Ramadan -- from May 9 to 15.

The deaths due to the virus rose by 74, reaching 19,617, according to the Health Ministry.

The South Asian country's total caseload stands at 880,362, with 792,522 recoveries, while the tally of active cases is 68,223.

The government has also allowed the reopening of all government and private offices with 50% attendance from Monday.





