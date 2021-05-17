Israeli strike on medical building in Gaza condemned

Palestinian health minister Monday condemned the Israeli airstrike on an administrative building of the Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip, injuring its staff.

Mai al-Kaila also called on the international community to take action to stop the Israeli aggression.

"We condemn the bombing of a building of the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip and this bloodshed on the roads," al-Kaila said in a press release.

"Protecting civilians, children, medical centers and hospitals is the duty of the international community which must act to stop the Israeli aggression," she said.

Earlier Monday, a doctor and an administrator were injured in an Israeli airstrike on another medical building.

At least 200 Palestinians have been killed, including 59 children and 35 women, in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since last week, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 11,305 people have also been injured and dozens of buildings destroyed or damaged in the Israeli assault.

In Israel, 10 people have also been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

The recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.







