IsraelI jets strike Qatar Red Crescent office in Gaza

The headquarters of the Qatari Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Gaza were struck by Israeli warplanes on Monday.

In a tweet, the QRCS said: "The Qatari Red Crescent was severely damaged this afternoon due to the shelling of a commercial building where it is located in Gaza city."

According to QRCS, the attack killed two Palestinians, including a child, and injured 10 others.

"Targeting civilian objects is a blatant violation of the humanitarian law," the humanitarian aid group added.

The QRCS stressed that it will continue to "provide relief aid to the affected people in the Gaza Strip in cooperation with the Palestinian Red Crescent."

Since May 10, the Israeli army has launched incessant attacks on Gaza killing at least 200 Palestinians, including 59 children and 35 women, and injuring 1,305 others, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Dozens of buildings and houses have also been razed to the ground.







