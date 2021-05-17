Indonesian journalists condemn Israeli attack on media offices in Gaza

Indonesian journalists on Monday condemned a recent Israeli attack on a building in Gaza that housed media offices.

The 12-story Al Jalaa tower, which collapsed after being hit by an Israeli missile on May 15, had the offices of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera news outlets, among others.

The Alliance of Independent Journalists said the attack is an attempt to silence and censor media coverage of the violence in Gaza Strip.

"We urge the UN to immediately take protective measures and guarantee security for all media crews in the area of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," said Ika Ningtyas Unggraini, the group's secretary general, in a statement.

He said the protection of journalists in conflict zones is guaranteed under international law, and also called on Jakarta to be actively involved in Palestinian peace efforts. "This action not only violates norms and agreements but is also a criminal act."

The Israeli military claimed the building housed military assets belonging to Hamas, the Palestinian group that rules Gaza.

But US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he has not yet seen any evidence supporting the claim.

Separately, media watchdog Reporters Without Borders has asked the International Criminal Court to investigate Israel's bombing of the building as a possible war crime.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip in airstrikes since May 10, killing at least 200 people, including women and children. Health centers and government ministry offices have also been targeted.

Tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.