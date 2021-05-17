Hamas threatens Israel against targeting Gazan residents

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas threatened Israel on Monday to launch rockets at Tel Aviv if it continued to target residential buildings in Gaza.

"The [Israeli] criminal Zionist enemy has intensified its attacks on the safe residential buildings in the recent hours [...] we warn the enemy if it doesn't halt striking the safe homes, we will resume striking Tel Aviv," said Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of Hamas's military wing, the Ezzeddin al-Qassam Brigades.

"Otherwise, forewarned is forearmed," Abu Ubaida added.

Since May 10, the Israeli army continues with its offensive on Gaza in which many of the government buildings, residential buildings and infrastructure were destroyed.

At least 200 Palestinians, including 59 children and 35 women, have been killed and 1,305 others injured in Israeli airstrikes, according to the latest figures.





