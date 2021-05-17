Former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer has died at 77

Buddy Roemer, a Harvard-educated reform-minded politician whose one tumultuous term as Louisana's governor was marked by bruising political battles over taxes, budgets and abortion, died Monday at age 77.

His son, Chas Roemer, said the former governor died peacefully at his home in Baton Rouge after a long battle with diabetes. He was surrounded by family, Chas Roemer said.

Roemer never held office again after he finished third in the 1991 race. He came in behind Edwin Edwards, who was making a comeback bid after losing the governorship to Roemer four years earlier, and David Duke, the ex-Ku Klux Klan leader. Edwards trounced Duke in the ensuing runoff, winning a fourth term.

Roemer, who became a banker in private life, ran unsuccessfully for governor again in 1994. He also briefly ran a campaign for the presidency in 2012, railing against special interest politics in a little-noticed effort.

Married three times (his second marriage ended while he was governor) Roemer kept a lower public profile after suffering a stroke in 2014.

"Louisiana weeps. Buddy was one of the most interesting people I have ever met," U.S. Sen. John Kennedy said in a statement. "He was immeasurably talented. All he ever wanted to do was make Louisiana better, and he did. That meant making the right people mad, but he understood that. When I count my blessings, I count Buddy twice."

He was born Charles Elson Roemer III, and grew up on his family's cotton plantation, Scopena, in north Louisiana's Bossier Parish. He learned politics from his father, Charles E. Roemer II, who served as Edwards' chief budget officer in the 1970s.

Elected to the U.S. House in 1980, Roemer forged a reputation as one of the "Boll Weevils" -- conservative Southern Democrats who helped President Ronald Reagan pass legislation.

But no political label quite fit Roemer, whose north-Louisiana drawl belied his Ivy league education. Although he was reared in a politically active family and elected to four congressional terms, he ran for governor in 1987 as an outsider, railing against special interests and bureaucracy.

His campaign, dubbed the "Roemer Revolution," was perhaps best remembered for his vows to "scrub the budget" and "brick up the top three floors" of the Department of Education building.

He ended up ousting Edwards, whose third term had been marred by a sinking state economy and federal trials in which he was acquitted but politically damaged.











