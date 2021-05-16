SAUDI ARABIA URGES WORLDWIDE ACTION TO HALT ISRAELS DEADLY ATTACKS ON GAZA STRIP

Saudi Arabia on Sunday accused Israel of committing "flagrant violations" against Islamic holy sites and the Palestinians, and called for international action to halt an ongoing Israeli offensive into the Gaza Strip.

"The kingdom demands the international community urgently act to stop the military operations immediately and allow aid and treatment of the injured people [in Gaza]," Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan said at an online emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a 57-member bloc.

The meeting was held upon the request of Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam.

"The kingdom announces its complete rejection and extreme condemnation of provocative plans or measures aimed at vacating the Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem by force," Bin Farhan added.

The Gaza fighting followed heavy clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces last week in Jerusalem, home to the al-Aqsa Mosque, which is one of Islam's holiest sites.

The Saudi official called for the revival of long-stalled peace talks between the Palestinians and Israel.

"These negotiations should be grounded on adhering to peace on the basis of the two-state solution according to international terms of reference and the Arab peace initiative," he said, referring to a formula envisaging two separate states for Israelis and Palestinians.

The 2002 Arab peace initiative offers Israel peace and full diplomatic relations if an independent Palestinian state is established with East Jerusalem as its capital.









