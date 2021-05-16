Pakistani president calls Israeli attacks 'murderous assault'

The current violence in the Mideast is not a "conflict" but a "one-sided brutal, murderous assault," according to Pakistan's president.

Criticizing press coverage of the situation, Arif Alvi tweeted late Saturday: "Bad headline in [local English-language daily] Dawn. 'Israel pounds Gaza as deadly conflict intensifies.' This is NOT a conflict Sir! This is one sided brutal, murderous assault. A massacre of people who are fighting to live on THEIR land stolen from them."

He added: "A free Palestine shall emerge."

Earlier Saturday, Shireen Mazari, Pakistan's human rights minister, similarly took exception to UN chief Antonio Guterres calling the current violence in the Mideast a "conflict," saying on Twitter: "With respect honorable SG (secretary general) this is not a conflict but a massacre by an Occupation Power & UN needs to enforce its responsibility to protect the Palestinian people against Israel's state terrorism."

On Friday, Guterres called for "de-escalation" and a "cessation of hostilities" in Gaza and Israel," tweeting: "Too many innocent civilians have already died. This conflict can only increase radicalization and extremism in the whole region."

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since May 10 have killed 174 people, including 29 women and 47 children, and injured more than 1,200.

Air raids on Gaza were preceded by days of tensions and Israeli aggression in occupied East Jerusalem, where hundreds of Palestinians were assaulted by Israeli forces and settlers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Tensions spread from occupied East Jerusalem to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups there vowed to retaliate for Israeli assaults if they were not halted.





