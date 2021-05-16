India registers 4,077 daily coronavirus deaths

India registered 4,077 new coronavirus deaths and 311, 170 new infections Sunday, Health Ministry data shows.

It said total cases stand at 24.68 million, while virus-linked deaths is at 270,284.

The country, which is reeling under a deadly second COVID-19 wave, has reported less than 400,000 daily infections in recent days.

The exponential rise in cases has resulted in most states facing oxygen supply issues at hospitals.

The Health Ministry said Saturday that the second wave is "stabilizing."

India is currently vaccinating anyone older than 18 years of age. But states are reporting a shortage of vaccines, with experts blaming government officials for not taking vaccine stock into account when it was announced last month that those 18 years and older would be vaccinated.

As per government data, more than 180 million doses have been administered.





