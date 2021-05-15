Turkey condemns Israeli attack on Gaza media building

Turkey's presidential communications director tweeted that Israel's targeting of The Associated Press and Al Jazeera offices in the Gaza Strip were a blow on the freedom of press.

The airstrike on Saturday targeted and destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press and other media outlets.

Fahrettin Altun said after the attack: "I curse these lowly attacks by Israel hitting press centers to cover up its massacres." He also claimed that "Israel is continuing its massacres and war crimes."

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu tweeted that Turkey stands with the Palestinians, who are still facing "ethnic, religious and cultural cleansing."

AP staffers and other tenants safely evacuated the building after the Israeli military telephoned a warning that the strike was imminent within an hour. Three heavy missiles struck the 12-story building, collapsing it in a giant cloud of dust.









