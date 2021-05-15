Pakistan reports lowest daily COVID-19 cases since March

Signaling a possible dip in the ongoing third wave of coronavirus, Pakistan on Saturday recorded 1,531 infections, the lowest daily tally since March, the Health Ministry said.

On March 8 the South Asian country saw 1,353 infections.

Another 83 people lost their lives due to the novel virus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll since March 2020 to 19,467.

The overall national infection tally stands at 874,751, with 783,480 recoveries. The total number of active cases in the country is 71,804.

The recent decline in the number of cases is viewed as the result of a strict government lockdown during the Eid al-Fitr, a Muslim holiday celebrating the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Health experts, however, fear a rise in number of cases once the restrictions are eased starting Sunday.





