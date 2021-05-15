More than 20 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Gaza rally in Indian-occupied Kashmir

Police in the Indian-occupied sector of the divided Kashmir say 21 people were arrested for disturbing public order by expressing solidarity with Palestinians and holding protests against Israel's military offensive into the Gaza Strip.

Saturday's statement says police are "sensitive to public anguish" but wouldn't allow those sentiments to "trigger violence, lawlessness and disorder."

A police officer, speaking anonymously in line with department policy, said the 21 were arrested for social media posts, taking part in anti-Israel protests and making graffiti in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and Jerusalem.

The Muslim-majority Himalayan region of Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety. Kashmiris have often staged anti-Israel protests when fighting broke out in Gaza.









