Irish foreign minister denounces Israeli attacks killing children in Gaza

Ireland's foreign minister on Saturday condemned Israeli attacks having killed dozens of children over the last five days alone.

"32 children killed since Monday in Gaza by Israeli fire-that's approx 1/4 of all fatalities-It's not acceptable!," wrote Simon Coveney on Twitter, linking to a news report by Ireland's RTE called Family of 10 killed in Gaza attack, US envoys arrives for talks.

"Israel has int. legal obligation to protect children in conflict & r not doing so! Ireland will speak forcefully again at UNSC tomorrow," he added.

The UN Security Council-including Ireland, currently holding a two-year non-permanent seat through December 2022-will meet on Sunday to discuss the situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

At least 10 Palestinian civilians, including eight children, were killed early Saturday when Israeli warplanes bombed and destroyed a residential house in the Al-Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City.

A total of 139 people, including 39 children and 22 women, have been killed and 950 more injured since Israel started attacks on Gaza last Monday.

The air raids on Gaza were preceded by days of tensions and Israeli aggression in occupied East Jerusalem, where hundreds of Palestinians were assaulted by Israeli forces and settlers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

The tension spread from occupied East Jerusalem to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups there vowed to retaliate for Israeli assaults if they were not halted.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.