India registers more than 326,000 new coronavirus cases

India registered 326,098 new coronavirus cases Saturday and 3,890 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

It said total cases have reached 24.37 million while the death toll stands at 266,207.

The country has reported less than 400,000 daily infections for the past few days.

While the hardest-hit national capital of New Delhi is seeing fewer cases, many rural areas are now experiencing a spike.

Many cities and states are currently under a lockdown.

Amid the large number of cases, more countries continue to send aid.

Early Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs said help from Kazakhstan arrived. The densely populated country is reeling under a deadly second COVID-19 wave with the health care system in many states facing issues of oxygen supply at hospitals.

Dozens of bodies have recently been found floating in the Ganges River in India's Uttar Pradesh and Bihar states.





