Russia puts US, Czech Republic on list of 'unfriendly states'

Russia on Friday put the US and Czech Republic on the list of unfriendly countries, the only two states on the inventory so far.

According to the listing, US diplomatic missions in Russia cannot hire local staff, while Czechs can hire up to 19 people.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the list will be "periodically revised," and that the government will extend the list basing on "a deep-going analysis of the situation," and whether Russia sees "opportunities to have a dialogue with that country in a different way."