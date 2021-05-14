Israeli fire leaves 9 Palestinian injured in West Bank

At least nine Palestinians were injured on Thursday night when Israeli forces opened fire at demonstrations held across West Bank.

The demonstrations against Israeli bombings in Gaza were held in the cities of Nablus, Tulkarem, Jenin, Ramallah, Bethlehem and Hebron.

On the Israeli Jalamah military checkpoint in Jenin, Israeli forces opened fire at Palestinians leaving five injured.

The local Quds News website said the Israeli forces opened fire at an ambulance which was providing first aid to one of the injured. Seven bullets hit the ambulance.

In Nablus, Israeli forces shot rubber bullets at protesters approaching the Israeli Huwara military checkpoint, injuring four Palestinians.

In Ramallah, dozens participated in a solidarity stand-in protest against Israeli aggression in Gaza.

In the past five days, Israeli bombardment on the Gaza Strip has left 119 Palestinians dead and 830 others injured, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The fatalities include 31 children and 19 women.

Among the Israelis, seven people have been killed -- six of them in rocket attacks in addition to a soldier killed when an anti-tank guided missile struck his jeep.



