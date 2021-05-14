INCREASE IN CASUALTIES IN GAZA REVEAL ISRAELS DISPROPORTIONATE ATTACKS

The increase in casualties in Gaza, and injuring Anadolu Agency crew reveal Israel's "disproportionate" attacks, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The rapid increase in civilian casualties in Israel's airstrikes against Gaza, the damage to the schools affiliated to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and injuring the cameraman and photojournalists of Anadolu Agency serving in the region, clearly reveals Israel's disproportionate indiscriminate attacks," it said in a statement.

The ministry said it learned with concern that Israel started firing tanks and artillery in Gaza.

"We ask the international community to act swiftly to stop these attacks, which will cause further loss of civilian lives," it added.

The ministry wished Allah's mercy upon Palestinian "brothers and sisters" who lost lives in Israeli attacks, and speedy recovery to the wounded. It also conveyed "get well soon" wishes to the crew of Anadolu Agency.

"Turkey will continue to stand firmly with the Palestinian people in this just cause," it said.

Ongoing Israeli attacks have killed 119 Palestinians so far, including 31 children and at least 19 women, according to Palestinian health officials. At least 830 others have been injured, in addition to heavy damage to residential buildings across the enclave.

Besides, Israel has detained hundreds of Palestinians in recent days.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem over the past month as Israeli settlers swarmed in following a court order for the eviction of Palestinian families in the area.

Most recently, tensions further escalated, moving from East Jerusalem to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups there vowed to retaliate against Israeli assaults on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah if they were not halted.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 -- a move that has never been recognized by the international community.