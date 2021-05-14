6 more Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip

Israeli attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip killed six more people early Friday.

The latest casualties took the death toll to 109, according to a statement by Gaza's Health Ministry.

It said the death doll included 28 children and 15 women while the number of wounded rose to 621.

Israel continues to target Gaza with heavy bombardment, which has also caused heavy damage to residential buildings across the enclave.

To date, seven Israelis have been killed in the recent violence -- six of them in rocket attacks, in addition to a soldier killed when an anti-tank guided missile struck his jeep.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem over the past month as Israeli settlers swarmed in following a court order for the eviction of Palestinian families in the area.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 -- a move that has never been recognized by the international community.







