16 more Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip

Israeli attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip killed 16 more Palestinians on Friday taking the death toll to 119, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The fatalities included 31 children and 19 women, while the number of injured rose to 830, according to a statement from the ministry.

Israeli warplanes on Friday resumed airstrikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip after a two-hour pause.

In early morning attacks, fighter jets targeted several spots, including an iron workshop located in the Zaitun neighborhood of Gaza.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem over the past month as Israeli settlers swarmed in following a court order for the eviction of Palestinian families in the area.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 -- a move that has never been recognized by the international community.





