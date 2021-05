An Israeli missile in Gaza scraped a correspondent for Turkey's broadcaster TRT.

TRT Arabic service shared on Twitter live footage of the rocket falling near Sami Berhum and his crew.

In the footage, Berhum can be seen chanting "Allahu Akbar," a Muslim prayer, several times after the near-death experience.

Israeli bombardment on Gaza has killed at least 83 Palestinians, including children and women. At least 388 others have been injured, Palestinian health officials said.