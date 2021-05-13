Africa in solidarity with Palestinians

Protests were held in cities across East Africa on Thursday to condemn wanton killings of the Palestinian people by Israel.

Grand Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje urged the international community to stand by principled parameters for peace in the Israel-Palestine conflict and facilitate a solution that guarantees a fully sovereign state of Palestine.

He condemned the Palestinian bloodbath and Israeli raid of Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Across Uganda, several imams used Eid sermons to condemn the Israeli raid of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and called for an end to Palestinian bloodshed.

Sheikh Adam Sebyala from the Al-Mustafa Islamic College told Anadolu Agency that the situation "should trigger international response to the Palestinian issue."

SOMALIA

Somalia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Balal Mohamed Osman condemned the Israeli attack on innocent civilians in Palestine.

"Somalia condemns the introduction of the Israel forces invading Al-Aqsa Mosque and their attacks against the Palestinian people [who] cannot defend themselves," he said in a statement.

The government called on the international community to act urgently to stop the atrocities being committed against Palestinians.

Hundreds organized marches across Somalia chanting that the Somalis, "stand with Palestine."

Heavy traffic could be seen on roads in Mogadishu as crowds carrying Somalia and Palestine flags marched on the streets.

TANZANIA

Netizens on Tanzania's social media platforms also joined hands calling on the international community to mount pressure on Israel to stop the bombardment in Palestine.

Petrider Paul, a Tanzanian who champions for the rights of women and girls and currently a member of the African Union Youth Advisory Council, said: "I stand in solidarity Palestine and join the African Union chairperson H.E Moussa Faki to condemn the bombardments in Gaza. I proudly championed for #PalestinianLivesMatter since 2013-2015 [with] support of the Palestinian Embassy in Tanzania. Global leaders can do more."

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the African Union Commission, condemned Israel's rocket attacks in Gaza as well as violent attacks in Al-Aqsa mosque.

The chairperson said Israel's "actions, including the continued forced, illegal evictions of Palestinians from their homes in East Jerusalem, are in stark violation of international law and further heighten tensions in the region, complicating the search for a just and lasting solution."

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN PALESTINE?

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem since last week when an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families. The decision was later postponed.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with residents of the neighborhood have been targeted by Israeli forces.

The occupying forces also raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque during special night prayers for the fasting month of Ramadan.

The subsequent escalation of tensions resulted in airstrikes by Israel on Gaza, leaving scores of Palestinians dead and wounded.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move that has never been recognized by the international community.