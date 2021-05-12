Turkish intelligence neutralizes 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

At least two PKK terrorists were neutralized by Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) in northern Iraq, said a security source on Wednesday.

The terrorists, who were neutralized in the Gara region, were preparing to attack Turkish troops now deployed in northern Iraq as part of the Pence-Yildirim and Pence-Simsek anti-terror operations, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The MIT acted on intelligence it got from its agents in the field, said the source.

The PKK terror group often uses bases in northern Iraq just across Turkey's southern border to hide and plot terror attacks in Turkey.

Turkey launched operations Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim on April 23.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.