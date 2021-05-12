Turkish, Algerian leaders discuss Palestine issue over phone

The Turkish and Algerian presidents over the phone on Wednesday discussed strengthening cooperation in defense of the Palestinian cause, said Turkey's Communications Directorate in a statement.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune spoke about Turkey-Algeria relations and regional issues, as well as Israeli attacks on Palestinians.

Erdoğan stressed that Turkey continues its efforts on all platforms for the international community to react strongly and deterrent against Israel's attacks on the occupied Palestinian territories, especially in Masjid Al-Aqsa and Jerusalem.

Erdoğan also underlined that he believes the cooperation between Turkey and Algeria, which is strengthened in every field, will continue increasingly in defense of the Palestinian cause.

Both leaders also exchanged good wishes on the upcoming Eid al-Fitr, which is marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on Thursday.

At least 53 Palestinians have been killed -- including 14 children and three women -- and 320 others injured in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip amid tension across the Palestinian territories after Israeli police stormed the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied East Jerusalem and assaulted worshippers.

Five Israelis have also been killed and 45 others injured in Palestinian rocket fire.

Tensions have been running high since last week after an Israeli court ordered the evictions of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980-a move that has never been recognized by the international community.