TRT World Digital Debates hosts sessions on latest developments in Palestine

The Turkish public broadcaster's English news channel will host two online sessions on the latest developments in Palestine.

As Israel continues its aggression on the Palestinians worshipping at Masjid Al-Aqsa, TRT World Forum Digital Debates organize online sessions to be attended by experts, TRT World said in a statement said.

A session titled What is Going on in Palestine: The Latest Situation in Jerusalem is broadcast live at TRT World Forum's Instagram account on Wednesday from 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT).

It hosts Mustafa Fatih Yavuz, TRT World correspondent in Jerusalem who researches on Palestine-Israel affairs, conflict analysis, and armed groups.

Another session, to be aired live on Wednesday at 7 p.m. local time (1600GMT), will host a debate titled Israel's Latest Escalations Against Palestinians: What Comes Next?

The debate, moderated by Talip Kucukcan, a senior fellow at TRT World Research Center, will host Azzam Tamimi, a British-Palestinian academic and activist, and will be streamed online on TRT World Forum's Twitter, Youtube, and Facebook accounts.

At least 56 Palestinians have been killed and 335 others injured in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip amid tension across the Palestinian territories after Israeli police stormed the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied East Jerusalem and assaulted worshippers.

Five Israelis have also been killed and 45 others injured in Palestinian rocket fire.

Tensions have been running high since last week after an Israeli court ordered the evictions of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.