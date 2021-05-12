Israeli soldier killed, 2 injured in missile attack in Gaza

An Israeli soldier was killed and two others were injured in a missile attack on a military jeep near the border of the Gaza Strip, Hamas said on Wednesday.



The group's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said its operatives fired an anti-tank guided missile on an Israeli jeep north of the Gaza Strip.



Israeli media confirmed the attack, saying one person was killed and two others were seriously injured.



Israeli authorities say that five Israelis have been killed and 200 others injured in rocket fire by Gaza-based Palestinian factions.



At least 43 Palestinians have been killed and 296 others injured in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip amid tension across the Palestinian territories after Israeli police stormed the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem and assaulted worshippers.



Early Wednesday, the Israeli army launched dozens of airstrikes on security sites and residential areas in the Gaza Strip.



Tensions have been running high since last week after an Israeli court ordered the evictions of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.



The Israeli violations in Jerusalem have sparked the current flare-up between Israel and Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza which began on Monday.



