ICC prosecutor voices concern over violence Palestine

International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Fatou Bensouda on Wednesday voiced concern over escalating violence in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza.

"I note with great concern the escalation of violence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as well as in and around Gaza, and the possible commission of crimes under the Rome Statute," said Bensouda, ICC posted on Twitter.

"I recall that my office's investigations will cover all sides and all the facts and evidence relevant to an assessment of whether there is individual criminal responsibility under the statute," she added.

Bensouda also called for "calm, restraint and a stop to the violence."

At least 48 Palestinians have been killed and 304 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Five Israelis have also been killed and 45 others injured in Palestinian rocket fire.

Tensions have spilled over the Palestinian territories after Israeli police stormed the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem and assaulted worshippers.

Palestinians have been protesting an Israeli court ruling last week on evictions of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.