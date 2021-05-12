Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip climbs to 65, including 16 children - health ministry

The death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 65, including 16 children and 5 women, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

A ministry statement said three women were among the victims, while a total of 365 people were injured.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem since last week after an Israeli court ordered the evictions of Palestinian families.



Palestinians protesting in solidarity with residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move that has never been recognized by the international community.



