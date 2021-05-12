'Butcher of Bosnia' Radovan Karadzic to be transferred to UK prison

Radovan Karadzic, a convicted war criminal responsible for the deaths of countless thousands during the 1990s Bosnia War, will be transferred to a UK prison to serve out the rest of his life sentence, the UK said Wednesday.

"Radovan Karadzic is one of the few people to have been found guilty of genocide. He was responsible for the massacre of men, women and children at the Srebrenica genocide and helped prosecute the siege of Sarajevo with its remorseless attacks on civilians," Foreign Secretary Dominick Raab said in a statement.

"We should take pride in the fact that, from UK support to secure his arrest, to the prison cell he now faces, Britain has supported the 30-year pursuit of justice for these heinous crimes," he added.

Karadzic was president of Republika Srpska during the Bosnian War from 1992 to 1995. In 2016 he was convicted of war crimes by the International Criminal Court, including genocide of Bosniak and Croat civilians.

Following the end of the conflict he worked to evade capture but was caught and arrested in 2008, and later transferred to The Hague to face justice.

Found guilty of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity, he was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

After an appeal, in 2019 his sentence was increased to life imprisonment.





