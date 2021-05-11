Washington urges all sides to de-escalate East Jerusalem tensions

The US called on all parties to de-deescalate amid soaring tensions in Israel and Palestine on Monday after a raid on the al-Aqsa Mosque left dozens injured.

"We're deeply concerned about the situation in Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, including violent confrontation in Jerusalem, particularly in the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount that has resulted in at least 180 additional injuries, as well as the rocket fire from Gaza hitting houses in Jerusalem, and the threat of further rocket attacks," State Department Ned Price told reporters.

"It is critical for all sides to ensure calm and de-escalate tensions and avoid violent confrontation," added Price.

Haram al-Sharif refers to the al-Aqsa compound.

At least 305 people were injured as Israeli police on Monday stormed al-Aqsa in occupied East Jerusalem and attacked Palestinians who were on guard to prevent possible raids by far-right Jewish Israelis, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent. The mosque is the third holiest in Islam.

Tensions have been on the rise in East Jerusalem amid planned evictions of dozens of Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, which is located just north of the Old City. Palestinians protesting in solidarity with residents have been targeted by Israeli forces and settler groups.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980-a move that has never been recognized by the international community.

Amid the uptick in violence, Price said the US continues "to believe deeply in the principle of a two-state solution to this conflict."

"It is precisely why we have urged both sides not to take unilateral steps, because unilateral steps whether its incitement to violence, whether its acts of terrorism, whether its demolition of homes, whether its expansion of settlements or anything else, it has the potential to move a two-state solution further out of reach," he said.