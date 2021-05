A woman rides a bike on a road closed for traffic ahead of State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster, where a scaled-back ceremony will take place due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in London, Britain, May 11, 2021

Britain on Tuesday reported an additional 2,474 cases of COVID-19 and 20 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test as the total number of people to have received the first dose of a vaccine reached 35,587,348, according to official data.