Turkish Red Crescent provides urgent medical support to Palestine

A Turkish aid agency sent medicine and medical consumables to the Palestinian Red Crescent, as urgent need emerged for support due to Israel's attacks on Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque and Gaza Strip.

The Turkish Red Crescent said in a statement that with the aid worth 500,000 Turkish liras (nearly $60,260), the agency became the first aid organization to immediately support the Palestinian Red Crescent after the recent attacks.

The Turkish agency continuously carries out humanitarian aid activities for the Palestinian people through its permanent delegations in Jerusalem and Gaza, it said.

Upon notification by the Palestinian Red Crescent, the Jerusalem Delegation started the supply of the items and first delivery was made.

The Turkish Red Crescent is also preparing for the delivery of small ambulances as soon as possible to meet the need stated by the Palestinian Red Crescent to be used in the alleys of Jerusalem and around Al-Aqsa Mosque.

It said that upon demands to support Palestine by the Turkish nation, the agency initiated an aid campaign. Donations will be used to meet the needs stated by the Palestinian people.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, at least 305 people were injured when Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Monday and attacked Palestinians who were on guard to prevent possible raids by extremist Jews.

At least 24 Palestinians, including nine children, were also killed in the Gaza Strip in Israeli airstrikes conducted on Monday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem since last week, when Israeli settlers swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 - a move that has never been recognized by the international community.