Turkey vows to stand with Palestinian brothers and sisters

Turkey will defend Palestinian rights and stand with Palestinians, the country's communications director said early Tuesday.

Referring to the Israeli attacks on Palestinians and Al-Aqsa Mosque, Fahrettin Altun posted a series of tweets with footage showing Israeli attacks.

"Imagine a state that steals and occupies land. Imagine innocent civilians denied basic human rights. Imagine women, children, and elderly harassed daily. Imagine the human dignity of a people violated," he said.



"Imagine the most sacred temple is attacked on the most sacred day of that religion. Imagine pilgrims to the Vatican are attacked by fanatics who are aided by armed forces. Imagine Christmas or Hanukkah services in New York are interrupted by violence."

Pointing to the situation which Palestinians are going through, he said: "Imagine a peace process that only results in deepening of occupation. Imagine people under occupation in Paris who cannot even hold elections. Imagine people in London denied their civil rights and freedom of movement."

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem since last week when Israeli settlers swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.



Palestinians protesting in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980-a move that has never been recognized by the international community.