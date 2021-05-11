PAKISTANS KHAN DENOUNCES ISRAELI USE OF EXCESSIVE FORCE AGAINST PALESTINIANS

Pakistan's Khan denounces Israeli use of excessive force against Palestinians

Pakistan's prime minister has denounced Israel's use of force against Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound during the fasting month of Ramadan.

Imran Khan said Tuesday that he had asked his foreign minister to contact his Turkish and Saudi counterparts to discuss how to collectively respond.

Earlier, Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at a news conference urged the world community to take notice of Israel's use of force against innocent Palestinian worshippers.

Under discussion is whether Pakistan, Saudi and Turkish officials should convene the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, a group of Islamic countries.

Pakistan is one of the few countries that have no diplomatic relations with Israel.









