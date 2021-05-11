PAKISTAN CONDEMNS ISRAELS GAZA AIRSTRIKES

Pakistan on Tuesday "strongly" condemned Israeli airstrikes on Gaza that resulted in deaths and injuries to Palestinian civilians, including children.

"This is yet another reprehensible action during the holy month of Ramadan, following the increased restrictions on the fundamental freedoms of Palestinians, and the attacks in and outside Al-Aqsa Mosque," said a Foreign Ministry statement.

The indiscriminate use of force against defenseless Palestinians, causing deaths and injuries, defies all "humanitarian norms and human rights laws," it said.

Islamabad demanded the international community put an end to the "blatant use of force and flagrant violation of human rights of the Palestinian people."

"Establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Al-Sharif as its capital, is the only sustainable guarantee for peace in the region," it added.

Violence flared in Palestinian territories on Sunday after Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and attacked Palestinian worshippers inside the holy site. More than 300 Palestinians were injured in attacks inside the flashpoint complex.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem since last week, when Israeli settlers swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the evictions of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

The death toll from Israeli forces' attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 28, with 152 wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980-a move that has never been recognized by the international community.