Israeli settler runs car over Palestinian protester

A video showed an Israeli settler ran his car over a Palestinian participating at the Al-Aqsa Mosque protest.

The video also shows that an Israeli policeman pointed his gun at the protesters reacting over the incident.

The Palestinian National Liberation Movement also shared the video of the incident that took place in the Lion Gate area of Jerusalem.

According to the Palestine Red Crescent, at least 305 people were injured on Monday as Israeli forces fired rubber-coated bullets, tear gas, and stun grenades at Palestinians who were on guard to prevent possible raids by extremist Jews.

Tensions have run high in the Sheikh Jarrah area since last week as Israeli settlers swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces. Hundreds of protesters have been injured in the process.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980-a move that has never been recognized by the international community.