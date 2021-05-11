Dozens of Palestinians injured by Israeli troops in West Bank

Twelve Palestinians were injured and 40 others suffered from severe tear-gas inhalation in the occupied West Bank in clashes Monday with the Israeli army.



The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said its crew "dealt with one injury from live bullets and 12 injuries from rubber-coated metal bullets and 49 others suffered from suffocation during confrontations in the West Bank."



According to the PRCS, Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Israeli army at the Qalandia military checkpoint.



On Monday evening, sporadic clashes also broke out between Israeli forces and protesters denouncing Israel's aggression in Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip as the army used violence to disperse protesters.



Following Tarawih or night prayers, hundreds of Palestinians rallied in separate locations of the West Bank amid chants condemning the Israeli violations.



On Monday evening, 20 Palestinians, including nine children, were killed when Israel bombarded the Gaza Strip.



Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood since last week when Israeli settlers swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.



Palestinians protesting in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.



Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980-a move that has never been recognized by the international community.









