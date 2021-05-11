Death toll from Israeli airstrikes climbs to 48, including 14 children - health ministry

Thirteen Palestinians were martyred in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 48, according to medical sources.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that several Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid in the center of the Gaza City.

Two more people were killed in an Israeli attack north of the Gaza Strip, and two others in the southern city of Khan Younis, the witnesses said.

The new fatalities bring to 48 the number of Palestinians killed and more than 300 others injured in Israeli airstrikes across the seaside territory, according to the latest figures by the Health Ministry.

Five Israelis have also been killed and 45 others injured in Palestinian rocket fire.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem since last week after an Israeli court ordered the evictions of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move that has never been recognized by the international community.







