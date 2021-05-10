Turkish foreign minister Çavuşoğlu visits Saudi Arabia

The Turkish foreign minister on Monday arrived in Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

"In #SaudiArabia to discuss bilateral relations and important regional issues, especially the attacks at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the oppression against the Palestinian people," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

Çavuşoğlu will be in the kingdom for two-days, according to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

He will discuss bilateral matters and regional issues in talks with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah al-Saud, the ministry said.