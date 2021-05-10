 Contact Us
News World Turkish foreign minister Çavuşoğlu visits Saudi Arabia

Turkish foreign minister Çavuşoğlu visits Saudi Arabia

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published May 10,2021
Subscribe
TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER ÇAVUŞOĞLU VISITS SAUDI ARABIA

The Turkish foreign minister on Monday arrived in Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments. 

"In #SaudiArabia to discuss bilateral relations and important regional issues, especially the attacks at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the oppression against the Palestinian people," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

Çavuşoğlu will be in the kingdom for two-days, according to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

He will discuss bilateral matters and regional issues in talks with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah al-Saud, the ministry said.