Turkey's Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu to head to Saudi Arabia on Monday

Turkey's foreign minister will depart for Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will be in the kingdom on May 10 and May 11, according to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

He will discuss bilateral matters and regional issues in talks with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah al-Saud, the ministry said.