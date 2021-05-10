Italy reports 198 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 5,080 new cases

Italy reported 198 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 139 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,080 from 8,292.

Italy has registered 123,031 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.1 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 15,427 on Monday, a slight increase from 15,420 a day earlier.

There were 80 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 103 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients dipped to 2,158 from a previous 2,192.

Some 130,000 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 226,006, the health ministry said.