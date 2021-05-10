Israeli airstrikes leave dozens of Palestinians, including 9 children, martyred in Gaza Strip

More than 25 Palestinians, including nine children, were martyred in the Gaza Strip on Monday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The ministry said that over 100 people got injured.

Earlier, the Israeli army had announced launching airstrikes on Gaza Strip.

Palestinian resistance groups launched around 60 rockets, including seven on Jerusalem, while the rest of the rockets targeted Ashkilon, Sderot and settlements near Gaza Strip.





The move came in response to continued Israeli aggression at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem.

Also an Israeli was injured as his car was targeted by an anti-tank missile near Gaza Strip, according to the Israeli army.

Earlier, the Palestinian Health Ministry had said that nine Palestinians, including three children, were killed in the Gaza Strip.

"Bodies of nine martyrs, including three children, and several other people injured have been brought to the Beit Hanoun Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip," Ashraf al-Qudra, a ministry spokesperson, said in a statement.



According to the Palestine Red Crescent, at least 305 people were injured on Monday as Israeli forces fired rubber-coated bullets, tear gas, and stun grenades at Palestinians who were on guard to prevent possible raids by extremist Jews.

Tensions have run high in the Sheikh Jarrah area since last week as Israeli settlers swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces. Hundreds of protesters have been injured in the process.



Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980-a move that has never been recognized by the international community.



