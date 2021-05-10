Indonesia condemns Israeli attacks on Al Aqsa mosque

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday condemned the Israeli police violence against Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the holy city of Jerusalem.

Widodo emphasized that the expulsion of Palestinian civilians from their homes and the use of force against them at the Al-Aqsa Mosque must not be ignored.

"Indonesia condemns such acts and urges the UN Security Council to take measures on the repeated violations carried out by Israel," Widodo posted on his official Twitter handle.

Widodo added Indonesia will continue to stand with the people of Palestine.

Israeli police on Monday stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and attacked the Palestinians who were on guard to prevent raids by extremist Jews.

Medical sources told Anadolu Agency that hundreds of people were injured during the Israeli incursion and 50 of them were taken to hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent said some of its employees were prevented from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Thousands of Palestinians staged protests in the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, located in the old city of Jerusalem, after performing the dawn prayers. They stayed inside to guard the mosque from the raids of extremist Jews.

Setting up barricades at some points of Haram al-Sharif, the main building of Al-Aqsa, they chanted slogans and said they would not leave there.

Extremist Jews had announced to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque to celebrate the anniversary of the Six-Day War of 1967, when Israel occupied East Jerusalem, as "Jerusalem Day" according to the Hebrew calendar.

Extremist Jewish organizations had called for raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday and Monday to mark Jerusalem Day, to celebrate occupation anniversary according to the Hebrew calendar.

The Israeli police then raided the mosque, using tear gas shells, rubber bullets, and stun grenades in clashes with the Palestinians, who responded by throwing stones.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that Israel was waging a "religious war against Palestinian worshipers" in the occupied city of Jerusalem.

"What is happening in the Al-Aqsa Mosque at the time of storming and assaulting worshipers is proof of the brutality of the Zionist occupation," Muhammad Hamadeh, the movement's spokesman for the city of Jerusalem said.

He called on the Palestinians to "remain steadfast and prevent settlers from entering Al-Aqsa".

The Hamas spokesman held Israel responsible for its "incursion into the Al-Aqsa Mosque," saying: "The occupation will pay a heavy price."