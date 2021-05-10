Growing support for far-right politician Le Pen in France - poll

There is growing support for the party of French populist Marine Le Pen, according to a survey published on Monday, a year before the country is due to hold presidential elections.

Some 29 per cent of respondents said they approved of the ideas of her far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party, which succeeded the Front National, up 3 percentage points from a year ago.

The highest approval rating for the RN was in 2014, when 34 per cent of respondents approved of its ideas.

Nearly half of respondents - 49 per cent - felt the RN's ideas were a threat to democracy, according to pollster Kantar, which carried out the survey for broadcaster Franceinfo and Le Monde newspaper.

However, 42 per cent of people said the RN did not pose a threat to democracy, the highest level since 2014. The remainder were undecided.

The proportion of people who have never voted for RN but would consider doing so is rising again, Kantar said.

Just under a quarter of respondents, or 24 per cent, said Le Pen would be a good president and is honest and trustworthy.

More than half said she was decisive (67 per cent) and capable of making decisions (53 per cent).

Le Pen had already announced that she plans to run again in the elections, and hopes this time she could beat President Emmanuel Macron, after losing to him four years ago.

The representative survey was carried out between April 29 and May 4, with 1,015 respondents.











