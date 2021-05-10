EUS BORELL SAYS IRAN NUCLEAR TALKS MOVING TO CRUCIAL STAGE

 Contact Us
Published May 10,2021
Negotiations in Vienna between world powers and Iran are moving into a crucial stage and the next few weeks will be critical to saving the 2015 nuclear deal, the EU's top diplomat said on Monday.

"I am optimistic, there is a window of opportunity that will stay open for a couple of weeks, (until) end of the month," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, who is chairing the talks in Vienna, told a news conference.

"But a lot of work is needed, time is limited and I hope that the negotiations will enter in a phase of nonstop (talks) in Vienna," he said following a meeting of EU foreign ministers.