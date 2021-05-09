Ukrainian envoy praises Turkey’s safe tourism concept

The Ukrainian ambassador in Ankara on Sunday praised the safe tourism concept of Turkey, which is among the most popular destinations for his countrymen.

As Ukrainian tourists keep flocking to Turkey's Muğla, Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey, came to the western province to see the measures implemented to protect vacationers from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Naming the province's Dalaman district as "a corner of heaven," Sybiha said Mugla is one of the most preferred destinations for Ukrainians.

Praising the Turkish tradition of hospitality, Sybiha said he, his family and all Ukrainian tourists feel at home in Turkey.

Referring to Turkey's fight against coronavirus, he said Turkey is among the countries that are leading in vaccinations against the disease.

"I myself saw how serious Turkey is regarding safe tourism. I'm sure the number of Ukrainian tourists coming to Turkey will keep increasing," the envoy said.