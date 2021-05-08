UAE, Bahrain slam Israel over Jerusalem violence

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, which normalized ties with Israel last year, have sharply criticized Israel over clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem and called for de-escalation.

"The UAE strongly condemns Israeli authorities' storming of the holy al-Aqsa Mosque," the UAE state news agency WAM reported, referring to Islam's third holiest site.

The agency quoted UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khalifa al-Marar, as calling on Israel to "shoulder responsibility in reducing escalation and terminating all aggressions and practices" leading to tensions.

Bahrain meanwhile urged Israel to stop what it called "rejected provocations against Jerusalem's people," the Gulf country's official news agency BNA reported, citing the Foreign Ministry.











