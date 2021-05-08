PAKISTANS JAMAAT-E-ISLAMI CONDEMNS ISRAELI RAID ON AL-AQSA MOSQUE

Pakistan's religious party, Jamaat-e-Islami, strongly condemned an attack Friday by Israeli police on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq said "occupation forces" have no right to stop Muslims from worshipping at Al-Aqsa mosque, which is the first qibla, or directions Muslims face when in prayer.

"We strongly condemn the attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli forces in the holy month of Ramadan," said Haq.

"The Pakistani nation stands shoulder to shoulder with their brothers in Palestine," he said. "We pay tributes to the courage and sacrifices of the Palestinians."

Thousands of protesters marched Friday across Pakistan to mark Jerusalem Day and express solidarity with Palestinians.

Rallies were held by different political and religious organizations, mainly Shia groups, in the capital of Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, and parts of the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Israeli police attempted to disperse worshippers inside the Haram al-Sharif area of Al-Aqsa Mosque, using stun grenades and gas bombs.

It caused many injuries, an official from the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, or religious endowments, told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.