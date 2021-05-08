 Contact Us
News World City made to wait for title after losing at home to Chelsea

City made to wait for title after losing at home to Chelsea

forced to put their title party on hold on Saturday, winning 2-1 to boost their own chances of a top-four finish in a dress rehearsal for the Champions League final.

Reuters WORLD
Published May 08,2021
Subscribe
CITY MADE TO WAIT FOR TITLE AFTER LOSING AT HOME TO CHELSEA

Manchester City will have to wait a little longer to be crowned Premier League champions after they were beaten 2-1 at home by Chelsea on Saturday.

City, who made nine changes for the game, could still secure the title this weekend if second-placed Manchester United lose at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Raheem Sterling put City ahead in the 44th minute and within two minutes they had a chance to double the lead from the penalty spot, but Sergio Aguero's soft chip down the middle was easily saved by Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea drew level through a low drive from Hakim Ziyech in the 63rd minute, and went on to grab a late winner through Marcos Alonso.