Turkish, Latvian defense chiefs meet virtually

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Thursday held a video conference with his Latvian counterpart Artis Pabriks.

In a statement, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said Akar and Pabriks exchanged views on bilateral and regional defense and security relations in addition to NATO-related topics.

About Latvian parliament's decision to call the events of 1915 a "genocide," the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Twitter: "We reject and do not recognise the Latvian Parliament's decision on the genocide."

TURKISH STANCE ON 1915 EVENTS

Turkey's position on the events of 1915 is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Turkey objects to the presentation of these incidents as "genocide," describing them as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia as well as international experts to tackle the issue.

In 2014, Turkey's then-Prime Minister President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, expressed condolences to the descendants of Armenians who lost their lives in the events of 1915.