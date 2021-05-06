Somalia restores diplomatic ties with Kenya after 5-month suspension

Somalia on Thursday announced resumption of diplomatic ties with neighboring Kenya after almost five-month suspension.

In a news conference, Somalia's Deputy Information Minister Abdirahman Yusuf announced the resumption of diplomatic relations with Kenya, saying it is in the interest of both the countries.

Last December, Somalia had severed diplomatic ties with Kenya, accusing Nairobi of interfering in Mogadishu's internal affairs.

Yusuf said Kenya has also welcomed the step, which aims to protect the interests of the two countries.

Kenya and Somalia were embroiled in a diplomatic row that crippled security, education, and trade ties between the two East African neighbors.





